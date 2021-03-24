European Commission launches Open Access website for the publication of scientific articles Scientific articles

This Wednesday, the European Commission launched the online platform Open Research in Europe, on which scientific documents can be published that are available to all researchers or citizens and are open and freely accessible.

In a statement, the community executive stated that the digital platform “responds directly to the major difficulties often associated with publishing scientific results, including delays and barriers to reusing results and high costs”.

In particular, the Open Research Europe website is “an optional service available to Horizon Europe and Horizon 2020 beneficiaries so that they can meet their funding requirements for immediate open access and free of charge,” adds the institution.

The platform will thus disseminate the results of research funded by Horizon Europe, the European Union’s research and innovation funding program for 2021-2027 and its predecessor, Horizon 2020.

Around 40 scientific articles from very different research areas have already been published and are available for reading by the scientific community.

With this project, the European Commission intends to support open scientific practices and promote transparency in the publication process in order to motivate other donors, especially at national level, to do the same, the institution said.