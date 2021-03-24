CDU and BE against PPP for affordable housing in Monte da Bela | casing

The construction project for barrier-free living on the site of Monte da Bela in the area that corresponds to the old São Vicente de Paulo district in Campanhã – the start of a public tender was approved in a council meeting on Monday with votes against PS and da CDU – have some criticism on the part of the opposition to the public-private partnership established to carry out the operation. The Porto City Council (CMP) has decided to hand over the contract to private individuals who will build 232 houses there under a contract worth 16 million euros, and in return proposes to give half of the amount to the winner of the tender land of Monte da Bela and some plots that are part of the Antas Detail Plan (PPA) for private use. The construction area of ​​over 23,000 square meters would thus be occupied by 116 apartments at affordable rental prices and a further 116 at private rental prices.

The CDU and BE are of the opinion that the project does not respond to the growing housing shortage in the city and that the construction capacity of the property in question should be made available for the construction of public and social housing that is accessible to all. In a statement published on Monday, CDU Cidade do Porto protested against the “negotiation” which “calls into question the construction of communal housing for supported incomes that only benefit private companies in the millions”. Taking into account the “high demand for housing in the city of Porto” and the “unbearable prices at which rents were reached,” the communists argue that “only public housing policies can meet existing needs”, which was caused by the pandemic and the crisis is exacerbated by consequent falls in income and rising unemployment. More adds that “in this context it is immoral to sell public property on a permanent basis”, particularly because the land in question is “necessary for the public supply of housing, be it subsidized and / or for an accessible income”.

Proposal “detrimental to the public interest,” says BE

The CDU also defends that the Porto Chamber should take steps with the government based on the protocols established with the Institute for Housing and Urban Rehabilitation (IHRU) and under the 1ºDireito program – support program for access to housing and the 1, 6 million euros have been signed in the Rehabilitation and Resilience Plan (PRR) for housing policy, so that “an appropriate distribution is made to the communities with the highest intervention priority where they are in Porto”. A position similar to that of the Porto Coordinating Committee of Bloco do Esquerda (BE), which, in a statement sent to the newsrooms on Tuesday, regards the proposal as “extremely detrimental to the public interest, taking into account the housing and housing shortages” should such land serve to supply them ”.

Blockers point out that at a time when “there are more than a thousand families on the list [de espera] Domus Social ”and where“ private rents are inaccessible to the majority of the population ”, the city“ does not need any more PPP in housing ”which, as it claims,“ will clearly leave out the popular classes who want to continue to live in the port ” BE goes further and affirms that the “business is taking on disturbing similarities with what happened in the Aleixo lands”, given that the area in question is “characterized by its location, size and privileged views of the Douro”.

The involvement of private individuals in the project had already been the subject of heated debate at the local executive’s meeting on Monday when the proposal to introduce the international public tender to carry out the work was voted on. Councilor Manuel Pizarro said he had “no problem with private sector collaboration, either financially for the city council or with the speed of project implementation,” but questioned the business partner’s balance. “It seems that the camera gives a lot to achieve a relatively rare result,” he problematized. As an alternative, the socialist suggested “allocating the income from affordable rental rents to this process”.

The competition will be “subject to all scrutiny”

Pedro Baganha, City Councilor in charge of town planning, said: “After all, it was because of the fact that Monte da Bela does not have enough value to pay to buy a fire that the others had to be included in this package. Lose ”, adding that“ future rents won’t pay for this investment ”. The independent leader also rejected Manuel Pizarro’s accusation of “territorial segregation” based on this model. “We’re promoting the social mix that would be different if there were 232 houses, all for affordable housing,” he said.

Ilda Figueiredo also pointed out, in line with what was written in the CDU communiqué, that this deal “deserves the party’s greatest challenges”, in particular “for the operation, which appears as controversial as possible,” adding that “It would be important to have an opinion from the legal services”. Pedro Baganha refuted the “cloak of suspicion” raised and assured that “it is obvious that this proposal is approved by the legal services”. Incidentally, a question from Rui Moreira, President of CMP, who guaranteed that the “public tender [do projecto] will be subject to every test ”.