World

Can we import the Swedish finance minister? | opinion

1 hour ago
vbn

The tax system for non-habitual residents of Portugal, with a ten-year tax exemption, mainly related to foreign retirees, some of whom do not pay taxes in their country of origin or in our country, was a creation of a government by José Sócrates and later by the government of Passos Coelho and Paulo Portas chat. After a lot of pressure from some of our European partners, António Costa’s government finally decided to introduce an IRS tax of 10 percent for this category of taxpayers – without progressiveness and certainly well below what national taxpayers with the same type of income pay.

Related Posts

World

“Paper Mills”: Publications remove scientific articles written to order Scientific investigation

1 min ago
vbn
World

“I’ve been all without food and without coming home for two years” – the police siege ends with suspects still on the run Security

2 hours ago
vbn
World

The testing strategy already has a task force and will carry out tests for the homeless, seasonal workers and migrant coronavirus

3 hours ago
vbn
World

These sea slugs cut their heads off and then regenerate biology

4 hours ago
vbn