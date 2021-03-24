Can we import the Swedish finance minister? | opinion

The tax system for non-habitual residents of Portugal, with a ten-year tax exemption, mainly related to foreign retirees, some of whom do not pay taxes in their country of origin or in our country, was a creation of a government by José Sócrates and later by the government of Passos Coelho and Paulo Portas chat. After a lot of pressure from some of our European partners, António Costa’s government finally decided to introduce an IRS tax of 10 percent for this category of taxpayers – without progressiveness and certainly well below what national taxpayers with the same type of income pay.