Brussels wants AstraZeneca’s statements on 29 million coronavirus vaccines found in Italy

The news was spread by the daily La Stampa: The Italian health authorities found that AstraZeneca had an inventory of 29 million doses of its vaccine against Covid-19 in a factory in Anagni, near Rome, where the Anglo-Swedish laboratory is handling the final phase has to fill the substance in stock. The discovery was made on the same day the European Commission admitted blocking exports of vaccines made in the European Union when the principles of reciprocity are not guaranteed.

An inspection carried out by the Commission found vaccines stored 70 km from the Italian capital. The question is which countries they were destined for, at a time when the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca only delivered part of the 27 90 million doses ordered and still has no prognosis of being able to deliver the missing doses.

After weeks of stalemate, the European Commission is trying to clarify the total number of vaccines the company makes and how they are being distributed to various customers, particularly the UK, which has been much better served and is much more advanced in its marketing campaign. Vaccination. Evasive in view of AstraZeneca’s statements, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton last week called on the Italian government to initiate the inspection in Anagni.

According to the French press, the French government also checked on the spot whether the 29 million cans are still on Italian soil. “Paris obviously wants these cans to be destined for the European market,” said Eliseu. “If these cans are intended for re-export, the question is whether these exports should be banned,” he added.

At the end of February, Italy had already blocked the export of 259,000 doses of the same vaccine to Australia using a control mechanism passed by Brussels.

According to the French financial newspaper Les Echos, the laboratory informed the European Commission that of the 29 million cans, 16 million are destined for the European market – where at least 35 million cans should have arrived in the first quarter of the year (19 million received so far) – instead of the 30 million previously announced by the pharmaceutical company. And still a long way from the 120 million promised when the contract was signed at the end of August 2020.

The other 13 million doses would be for the international Covax program, an initiative launched in 2020 to ensure fair distribution of vaccines against the new coronavirus.

It remains to be clarified whether all of these doses have already been tested and are ready for final distribution.

Brussels is calling for more transparency about the origin of the active ingredient in these doses and would like to know whether parts are made outside of European and UK laboratories (at the partners the company has in Asian countries) in order to understand to what extent it is entitled to demand priority.

With the review of the transparency mechanism for authorizing the export of EU-made vaccines to third countries, which was presented this Wednesday, the European Commission conceded that it would break deadlocks if the principles of reciprocity and proportionality of the flows connected with the chain fail Guaranteed production and administration of doses are adhered to – even if the pharmaceutical companies fulfill the contracts.

“We see that there is still a deficit in the manufacture of vaccines and a large imbalance in their distribution. Therefore, the current system needs to be strengthened with additional criteria so that exports are carried out in the context of reciprocity and proportionality, ”explained a European source.

It is clear that the UK and AstraZeneca could be immediately “hit” by blockades as part of this regulatory overhaul, as London does not allow the release of doses of vaccines made on its territory and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company does so contrary to regulations of the contract with the European Commission not to use the British production units.

The proposal will be discussed via video conference by the leaders of the 27 at their European Council on Thursday.