Union of Journalists rejects collective dismissal from TSF / Madeira | Average

This Monday, the Madeira Regional Directorate of the Union of Journalists (DRMSJ) regretted the collective dismissal of TSF journalists announced by the Notícias 2000 FM company, which is part of the Diário de Notícias group.

The regional directorate is also outraged and denied that “employees who have been with the company for more than 20 years have not been offered an alternative, two of them since the first day the radio was broadcast,” and asked “How can Do you run an information radio without journalists in your employees? “

In a statement, DRMSJ also said that “it is unfortunate how this decision was communicated to professionals who have always devoted themselves to TSF radio, even with limited resources and human resources,” adding that he “understands the situation Concern and solidarity followed by three journalists from the staff of TSF-Madeira ”for whom he“ will all provide legal support ”.

DRMSJ calls on the solidarity of journalists from Diário de Notícias not to replace the journalists who have now been laid off, as the company intends to do.