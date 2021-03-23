These sea slugs cut their heads off and then regenerate biology

It is nothing new that there are animals that lose their limbs and regenerate them again. This time two scientists from Japan tell the journal Current Biology that there are sea slugs that cut off their heads and manage to regenerate the entire body.

The discovery took place in the laboratory of Yoichi Yusa from the Female University of Nara (Japan), who creates sea slugs, as they are eggs, to study their properties throughout their life history. One day, Sayaka Mitoh (who is part of the lab team) saw something unexpected: a snail that only moved its head. It was later found that the same person had made it twice.

In the article Current Biology it is now reported that there are sea slugs of the genera Elysia and Arthurius that manage to separate their head from the heart and from the rest of the body. Even so, they can keep moving after this breakup. The wound on the back of the head will close in a few days. If the snails are relatively young, they will feed on algae in a few hours, and heart regeneration will begin in a week. The regeneration process is completed in three weeks.

The head of the elderly cannot feed and the snails die in about ten days. Scientists also say that headless bodies cannot regenerate a new head but move or react when they touch it for several days or even months.

“We were surprised that the head moved right after the autotomy [a libertação voluntária de uma parte do corpo]”Said Sayaka Mitoh in a statement. “We thought we should die as soon as we were headless and other vital organs, but we were impressed when we saw that it regenerated the whole body.”

And how do you do it? Scientists don’t have an answer to that yet. One hypothesis is that these snails have some kind of stem cells on the cut end of their neck and that these cells can regenerate the body. It is also not known why they cut off their own head and leave the rest of the body. All of this will now be examined in detail.

It is known that this is a new type of autotomy. These snails have already been considered “unique” because they get chloroplasts (plants of plant cells) from algae that they have eaten in their own bodies, the statement said. This gives animals the ability to photosynthesize their bodies, and scientists suggest that this ability may help them survive after autotomy.