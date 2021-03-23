The testing strategy already has a task force and will carry out tests for the homeless, seasonal workers and migrant coronavirus

A task force has already been set up for the testing strategy in Portugal, which is coordinated by the President of the National Health Institute, Ricardo Jorge (Insa), Fernando Almeida, and which will send workers seasonal screening tests for infections caused by the new coronavirus. Homeless and migrants and other vulnerable populations.

The first meeting of this working group is scheduled for this Thursday, but at Infarmed’s meeting yesterday, Insa’s public health doctor Ricardo Mexia said it will be up to this group (which will also include an item to be reported by the government, another from the General Directorate of Health and representatives of the regional health administrations (alongside INEM and the Red Cross, among others) to ensure the establishment of a management plan for the strategic test reserve in cooperation with the various units of the area.

“The aim is to encourage massive and systematic testing of the population, but the intent is to conduct these tests based on objective criteria that are clear and contextual,” said Ricardo Mexia, in order to set the strategic lines of the test plans they become dynamic that is, they will take into account the epidemiological evolution in the different contexts, “either from a geographical point of view or from the point of view of the areas of activity” and those of their greatest exposure, such as “provision of health care, public transport and the most vulnerable groups” , which includes seasonal workers, migrants, and the homeless, along with other possibly identified. The test strategy will of course “not exclude professionals from essential services such as security, health services and firefighters, among others”.

The model to be adopted is “participatory”, ie it should encompass the entire social sector in addition to the municipalities and the central administration itself, which includes day-care centers, nursing homes and units of the integrated network for continuous care. as well as the private ones, namely pharmacies, trade, industry and agriculture, in addition to organizing mass events. And since the idea is to ensure that the testing strategy can adapt to the evolution of the epidemiological situation at any time, a “simplified and agile notification system” with “a strong link to the response” capacity needs to be created. “To ensure the isolation of cases and the pursuit of risky contacts.

Tests: positivity rate reaches 19.96%

The frequency of the tests and the test model has yet to be agreed with the Directorate-General for Health and it is certain that, as Ricardo Mexia also pointed out, “the antigen and PCR tests are complementary and not mutually exclusive”. because of the need, in addition to the circulating variants, to “maintain virological surveillance and identification of chains of transmission and their transmission throughout the area”.

On March 19, the positivity rate of the tests (one of the factors that could set off alarms that could delay the timing of deflation) had dropped to 1.4%, well below the 4% reported by the Center European Disease Control ( ECDC) indicated as the recommended maximum. “The peak of the positivity rate was registered on January 31 at 19.96%,” said Mexia back, listing the results of the test surgeries performed in prisons during the first two weeks of March (14,700 tests with a positivity rate “around 7%”) and in Schools (“more than 80,000 tests were carried out and the positive rate was less than 0.1%”). In the national network of integrated continuous care there were 60,000 tests and a rate of around 4.5%, while in old people’s homes there were 150,000 Tests carried out 2627 positive tests were carried out.