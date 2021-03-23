The presidents of all the parishes in Castelo Branco declare “unconditional support” for Luís Correia | Castelo Branco Town Hall

The 19 presidents of the local councils and trade unions of Castelo Branco expressed their solidarity with the former mayor Luís Correia on Tuesday, praised the work carried out and guaranteed that he would receive “great support” from the population.

In a manifesto of support and solidarity with the ex-socialist mayor of Castelo Branco, the 19 mayors elected by the PS and independent movements claim that Luís Correia “led and started” a 12-year communal project, “where the communities they are integration and strategic elements in the development of the community ”. “Eight years ago, and in some cases four years ago, we started this project, which is still ongoing, and we want it to be completed well. That’s why Dr. Luís Correia has our unconditional support, ”they say.

On July 21, 2020, on appeal by the Mayor, following decisions by the Administrative and Finance Court of Castelo Branco and the Supreme Administrative Court, the Constitutional Court upheld Luís Correia’s loss of mandate after signing two contracts as mayor with a company owned by his father. Then, on February 4, the Castelo Branco court acquitted Luís Correia, who was accused of misconduct along with two businessmen, one of whom was his father.

Now the mayors of these parishes are underlining that the manifesto of solidarity and support for the ex-mayor of Castelo Branco comes into being because Luís Correia “has a great support from the people and the Albicans from the region are revising the strategy they are going through Time have implemented mandates “.

Among the various reasons given in the Manifesto, subscribers emphasize Luís Correia’s knowledge of the needs of the community’s population, “the good management” of the community’s public funds, “commitment to the public cause”, the work done in all parishes, “leadership capacity and trust in the CEO “.

For Lusa, the ex-mayor of Castelo Branco was touched by the solidarity of all the mayors of the council and the parish unions in the community.

When asked about a possible candidacy for local elections following this manifesto of solidarity and support, Luís Correia said he had not yet made a decision. “I’m cool. I still think that as a citizen I have my rights and at this moment I am not discarding any right that helps me as a citizen,” he said.

The ex-mayor also confirmed that it was the national structures of the PS that informed him that they did not expect to be re-elected in the local elections.