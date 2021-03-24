“I’ve been all without food and without coming home for two years” – the police siege ends with suspects still on the run Security

It was about eight-thirty when the four PSP agents blocking the access road to the neighborhood left. Dozens of residents waited on the sidewalk, wondering how they would spend the night. One of them, accompanied by his wife and a young son, looked at the arch of a building and said, “Today we will sleep here.” Another resident, who had already admitted that she had been waiting there since noon, could no longer bear it and ran to a nearby bush. “My bladder is bursting.”

Finally an agent gave a sign and it was a stream. There was a few claps, brief celebrations, but the screams were mostly frustrated. “We’ve been here since 11 o’clock,” heard several people. “We work, we have respect.”

In the neighborhood where there is no light to illuminate the path, returnees go home on the muddy paths. The rooms are precarious, with exposed tile and tin roofs, the streets are pallets and rubble from previous buildings. The mother and her son at the marsupial explain that they only lived there for two months, that they demanded three income from the advance and surety outside the neighborhood.

Argentina Cruz has lived here for 30 years. “Many people think that the residents of the neighborhood are ignorant, that they do not know their rights and obligations,” he comments.

Her daughter Judite, who teleworks an insurance company, says she was home when she heard gunshots. It was just after noon. “Sometimes there is intervention here in the neighborhood,” he says, to say that he didn’t mind. It was only when he bought something for lunch that he recognized the machine. The police had surrounded the group of houses and had not let anyone in or out. “At no point did the police come to tell us what was going on.”

Hence Argentina’s comment, which adds, “I’ve been all without food for two years without coming home.”

Judite managed to get home. He asked the agents if he had been given any justification for his absence from work at the police station and finally returned with no problem. He later went to take his children out of daycare. “If it were in a building, the police would knock on the doors to warn what was going on and tell people to stay home. It is not because we live in a neighborhood that we should not be informed, ”he says indignantly. “I heard about everything that was on TV.”

Argentina guarantees that the neighborhood is generally peaceful. It remained more or less stable until a few years ago, it doesn’t know how many, but now it has grown in size and population. “The damn drug thing started a while ago,” he says. And Judite agrees: “The police come over every night now.”