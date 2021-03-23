Fernando Santos reiterates the intention to become world champion football

Portugal is a candidate to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This Tuesday, Fernando Santos, national coach, reiterated his candidacy for the title in the press conference previewing the game against Azerbaijan (7:45 p.m. RTP) on the start of qualifying for the event in the Middle East.

“”[Ser campeão] It is not a dream. Dreaming is important, but the key is believing that dreaming is possible. What we are saying is that Portugal has the quality, capacity and organization to fight for any competition in the finals, ”he warned, however, that it is necessary to reach the finals beforehand.

For this it is important to take the beginning of a qualification other than the usual one very seriously. “I don’t want players to give more than they have given. You can’t give less. Usually March is the window for private games. Not only is this not the case in this window, but we have three qualifying games for the World Cup in a group of only eight players. Everyone is a final ”.

Regarding the game against Azerbaijan, the Portuguese coach assumed that Portugal would be the favorite and pointed out the strengths the team will have to face against the Azerbaijanis. “You will be playing with a firmer ‘wall’ at 35 or 40 meters, and we have to find solutions to counter that. It is not enough to move the ball from right to left. We have to get into the rooms and get them out of position. Sometimes there is no space in front of a forest of legs. We have to put pressure on the opponent and get them to make mistakes because that’s where the rooms come from, ”he said.

Fernando Santos also announced that Raphaël Guerreiro and Pepe will not play due to injury, but devalued the losses, especially in the case of FC Porto Central.

“We all know the added value of Pepe and what he represented. But sometimes he wasn’t here and the team was fine. All players are needed, but after a certain moment only those who are here are needed. “