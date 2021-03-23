Elections in Israel: will vaccination be enough for Netanyahu? | Vaccinations

Israel was a startup nation, now a vacciation nation – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to benefit from an extraordinary vaccination program in the elections.

A program that has made Israel an international example and that Netanyahu presented as the result of its management – and that no one else could achieve.

Pfizer CEO, who signed an agreement with Israel (though controversial that health data from vaccines were being shared with the lab), Albert Bourla, spoke of Netanyahu’s insistence on reaching an agreement. Bourla said he received 30 calls from Netanyahu. Bibi, as he is called, took advantage of “Since I was obsessed with vaccines, I will be obsessed with our economy,” he explained.

Although rapid and effective vaccination has put Israel in a unique place on the world vaccination scene – the armed forces, for example, last week became the first organization in the world to announce that it had experienced group immunity – which is part of the prestige of Netanyahu’s international profile not as important as the benefits of vaccination in Israel. There is still, but of little intrinsic weight, the issue of the unvaccinated Palestinians, in which Israel argues that it has no compulsory vaccination against human rights leader organizations that invoke the country’s obligations as an occupying power.

The country had a roller coaster in dealing with the pandemic last year, with three sentences and a balance of more than 6,000 deaths, a sharp rise in unemployment (19.5% in February versus 3.9% in the same month) last year ) and poverty (an 8-14% increase due to the pandemic).

Management weaknesses, say epidemiologists and public health experts inside and outside Israel, have been fluctuating too quickly.

With vaccination, the mismatch that started weeks ago is less of a problem as the vaccine not only reduces cases of serious illness with vaccines, but also reduces transmission.

Still, there are reservations. Hagai Levine, an epidemiologist at the Hassadah School of Public Health at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, criticized the fact that reopening decisions are “made at the last minute, at night, by the government,” he told the New York Times. More: “The time before the election is aimed at declaring the mission accomplished.”

The effects of the pandemic on Netanyahu’s hypotheses “are good and bad,” Gadi Wolfsfeld, professor of communication at the Herzliya interdisciplinary center, told the New York Times. “On the one hand, Netanyahu is being recognized for getting vaccines quickly and for having the most vaccinated society in the country. On the other hand, many people are angry that the ultra-Orthodox managed to escape [a medidas de confinamento]and he is identified with it. People are angry about the restrictions, ”he explained.

Ultra-Orthodox are also a less vaccinated community and with the reluctance of many younger people and without the risk of vaccination, once studies in this age group are completed, Israel will be the first country to vaccinate adolescents aged 12-15.

Wolfsfeld has no doubt that the current reopening was “a cynical strategy” because “an increase in infections will only be observed after the elections”.

At the weekend, it was finally possible for those who were already vaccinated to see a soccer game with thousands of people.