World

Covid-19: Portugal registers 434 new cases and ten coronavirus deaths

7 mins ago
The country added 434 new Covid-19 infections and 10 deaths caused by the virus on Monday, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin.

Since the pandemic began, health officials have identified 818,212 cases and recorded 16,794 deaths.

The number of hospital stays fell again on Monday. 743 patients are currently receiving medical care, 159 in intensive care, six fewer than when the epidemiological data was last updated.

1212 people were considered safe, a total of 769,086 since the first cases of infection in Portugal.

According to the latest epidemiological measurements, the country remains in the “green zone”. Currently, the portability index – known as R

