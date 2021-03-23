Costa next to Marcelo defends the state of emergency until the end of deflation Covid-19

After the submission of the decontamination plan indicated that the palaces of São Bento and Belém were further away, António Costa approached Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa again. At the end of another meeting between health experts and politicians, the Prime Minister agreed to the decision of the President of the Republic to extend the state of emergency for as long as possible and admitted that the renewal could take place until May. “This is the understanding of the government,” declared António Costa, defending the maintenance of this extraordinary regime until the end of the reopening of the economy, “to ensure that all steps are taken with legal certainty”.

The Prime Minister also warned of the increase in the effective risk of transmission, stressing the need to “maintain discipline” as “things do not happen well” and insist on using the mask with the least amount of movement and as much restriction as possible. “Otherwise we will spoil everything we have achieved,” stressed António Costa.

The government official continued to focus on ownership, noting that fighting the pandemic “is not a game between the government placing restrictions only on disgruntled people and people trying to circumvent the restrictions and fleeing the police “. “We don’t want to live like that. We want to live in a society that has proven to be responsible this year with many victims, ”said Costa.

The Prime Minister also defended the principle already highlighted by the experts of establishing a national criterion for the opening or eventual closure of schools. According to António Costa, this criterion will “have to do with equal opportunities” and take into account that “several years are subject to tests”. This principle “does not exclude this from school in the event of an outbreak at a school – as in the past – there should be no one-off intervention. “Nonetheless, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the conclusions of Henrique Barros, a public health specialist and epidemiologist at the Public Health Institute at The University of Porto, indicate that schools are a safe place and that children do not have a ‘relevant role’ in the risk of infection Families seem to be playing.

On vaccination, Costa said the country “just couldn’t move faster because the European Union didn’t have vaccines” and guarantees that the pace should accelerate in the coming months. One of the tests of the country’s vaccination capacity (and new vaccination centers) will take place next weekend, which is expected to vaccinate 80,000 school community employees. The aim, the Prime Minister emphasized, is to see whether the conditions for the daily vaccination of 100,000 people in May are met.

Regarding the health conditions for the local elections in the autumn, the Prime Minister refused to address the issue for the time being: “The local elections will not take place until September. We will have plenty of time to speak, ”he concluded.