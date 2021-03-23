Between the lines of “Allen v. Farrow ”| megaphone

The latest HBO documentary series, directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, explores the family life of actress Mia Farrow and explores the legal and public struggle with ex-companion Woody Allen. More than two decades later, the documentary gives voice to Dylan Farrow and the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his father when he was seven. At the same time, it is about the relationship of the director to Soon-Yi Previn, now Soon-Yi Allen – the daughter of his partner, who has grown since he was ten and faces those who in one way or another accepted themselves as a parent.

In Allen v. Farrow, the doors are opened to the confidants of the family with close testimonials, documents, audio and video recordings that should leave us or at least make us uncomfortable. If the controversy over the 1992 case did not delay, the fact is that after a few years of falling asleep, it has expanded to this day. Although the #MeToo era has already exposed names like Harvey Weinstein – whose crimes were first detailed in an investigation by journalist Ronan Farrow, son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, for the American magazine The New Yorker – the suspicion was first detailed Given the narratives of victims of sexual assault and their true intentions, especially women, they remain viscerally embedded in the social fabric.

With regard to Allen v. Farrow, this phenomenon is clear: two weights and two measures. Regarding the allegations, Allen claims that it was all more or less a plan by Mia Farrow, who instilled a false narrative in Dylan to get revenge on the companion she exchanged for his daughter Soon-Yi. It is this version that has always made a point of vocalizing and being welcomed and explained by its followers as if it were a gospel from the start.

“Are we ourselves victims of characters like Allen and a personality cult that prevents us from facing the possible reality that our idols are not those we idealized?”

In the public square, Mia Farrow became a vengeful hysteric, an unscrupulous woman and a worthless mother who only let Woody Allen’s side prevail as truth – if he were not a genius and god of cinema, sinless. There is an obvious contrast between the speed at which a woman is demonized, the grave allegations of an invalidated child, and the willingness with which men, especially powerful men, are tolerated and their behavior, even when it is questionable and inappropriate. Even today, a simple trip across the internet reveals the sordid opinions of Mia Farrow, the almost total disregard for Dylan’s testimony, and the undeniable cult of Woody Allen, an apparently steadfast figure. What about Dylan Farrow? It’s like it hasn’t existed in years and I have its version too. So far.

Would the story of Dylan and Mia Farrow have been any different if we hadn’t fallen into the usual delusion of questioning who has the guts to break the silence? Are we ourselves victims of figures like Allen and a personality cult that prevents us from facing the possible reality that our idols are not the ones we idealized? “The truth doesn’t matter, what matters is what you believe in,” said the director during the media circus that followed up on allegations of sexual abuse. Woody Allen, so I can’t agree: The truth matters. May we have idolatry that blinds us and characters that tarnish our judgment. Let’s give women a chance to listen to them, as well as children and victims, even when they are accused. This can be the best path to justice and truth.