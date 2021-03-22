“We hope that the new DGS standard will put an end to discrimination in blood donations and that the country will recognize a value for sexual diversity.”

Opus Diversidades, an organization that works to defend the human rights of LGBTQI + people, appealed to everyone who was ready to donate blood to the Portuguese Institute of Blood and Transplantation in Lisbon last Friday, March 19th. That same afternoon, the Directorate-General for Health published the updated 2016 standard with the eligibility criteria for blood donation candidates, recognizing the commitment that no one is discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation.

Episode made under the supervision of Ruben Martins.

