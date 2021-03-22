Two year old migrant girl dies after being rescued in Spain | refugees

A two-year-old girl from Mali who was resuscitated last week while rescuing an overcrowded boat in the Canary Islands, Spain, died in hospital a few days later. It was known as “Nabody” in the media, although that wasn’t its real name, the agency corrects Efe. The crossing of the Canary Islands has resulted in 19 deaths since the beginning of the year.

The ship was found in the Atlantic off the island of Gran Canaria last Tuesday after leaving Dakhla off the coast of Western Sahara five days earlier. On board were 52 people from sub-Saharan countries, including nine children. The group was sent to the port of Arguineguin by the Spanish sea rescue service.

Angel Medina G. / Lusa

Rescue teams took the unconscious girl to a Red Cross care team, who managed to resuscitate her while she was still in port. The child was rushed to a hospital in Las Palmas, where it would die on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for the health ministry of the regional government of the Atlantic Archipelago.

“Nabody” was in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit. According to local media, the girl, who was accompanied by her mother and older sister, suffered cardiac arrest while trying to cross. There are also reports of passengers suffering from severe hypothermia and also in need of hospital care.

Angel Medina G. / Lusa

The dramatic rescue of the child filled several Spanish newspaper reports and highlighted the situation of people fleeing violence or looking for a better life in Europe. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez commented on social media. “There are no words to describe so much pain. I thank everyone who fought to the end to save their lives. It’s a blow to the conscience of all of us. Nabody was 24 months old, ”he wrote on Twitter.

No words to describe so much pain. Thank you to everyone who deserved the ending for saving your life. It is an agreement in the consciousness of all of us. Nabody had 24 months. https://t.co/UrQ1wDk62g

– Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 21, 2021

The Canary Islands are an important entry point for migrants trying to get to Europe. In 2020, a total of 23,023 migrants landed on the islands, eight times more than the 2,687 who arrived in 2019. Since the beginning of the year, around 2,600 people have come to the Canary Islands by boat.

On the shortest connection, the sea route from the Moroccan coast to the islands is over 100 km. However, it is a notoriously dangerous route due to strong currents, made even more risky by the fact that the ships are usually overcrowded and in poor condition. According to the United Nations Migration Agency’s Missing Migrants Project, 849 people were declared dead or missing in the past year.

According to the Agency Lusa, according to the Association for Human Rights in Andalusia (APDHA), at least 1,717 people died or were reported missing when they tried to reach the Spanish coasts in 2020 – the highest number since 1989. Of these, only 637 were dead salvaged and most of them occurred in the Canary Islands (1239).

Diego Boza, the APDHA coordinator, said in statements to the media that the government’s role has been “disappointing” and that the executive branch has limited itself to expressing condolences without taking any steps to take responsibility for what happened. APDHA predicts that more migrants will arrive in 2021 due to the economic consequences of the current pandemic.