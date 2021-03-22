Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes because of the worst flooding in Australia in 60 years Australia

Australian authorities plan to evacuate thousands of people from Sydney’s suburbs as they prepare for the worst flooding in 60 years. Very heavy rains are expected in the coming days.

Persistent rainfall over the past three days has increased river flows in the country’s most populous state, New South Wales, causing widespread damage and prompting mass evacuations. The Warragamba Dam, which supplies much of Sydney’s drinking water, overflowed Saturday, forcing evacuations and schools to close.

“We have to prepare, it will be a very difficult week,” said New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian.

The torrential rains that flooded large parts of the state contrast sharply with climatic conditions in the same region last year, which at the time was fighting a drought and catastrophic forest fires.

“Not yours at any time in the history of the state where we had these extreme weather conditions in such rapid succession and in the middle of a pandemic,” said Berejiklian.

On Sunday, Sydney recorded the wettest day of the year with nearly 111 millimeters of rain, while parts of the state’s north coast have accumulated nearly 900 millimeters of rainfall in the past six days, more than three times the March average data from the government.

According to authorities, 18,000 people have been evacuated from lower-lying areas of the state. Much of the east coast will see heavy rains starting Monday as a tropical cyclone travels through northwest Australia and a coastal trough (a phenomenon associated with low air pressure fronts) from south to New Wales Meteorological Director Jane Golding.

“We assume that this heavy rain will fall in areas where it has not rained as much in the last few days. We therefore expect a flood risk in these places as well,” said Golding.

Some areas in Sydney’s western regions have seen the worst flooding since 1961, officials say, and expect the uncontrolled climate to continue through Wednesday. A severe flood warning has also been issued for much of New South Wales and neighboring Queensland.