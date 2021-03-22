The golf course in Portela could pollute the water intake in Coimbra, warns CDU | Coimbra

The installation of a golf course on the right bank of the Mondego near Portela in Coimbra could endanger the city’s water abstraction, warns CDU council member Francisco Queirós.

At the executive meeting of the Coimbra City Council (CMC) held this Monday, Francisco Queirós warned that a golf course uses fertilizer “in addition to high water consumption” which can affect the collection of fertilizer Mondego water at Boavista station, a few meters downriver from land that the community cleans.

The subject was raised by Notícias de Coimbra earlier this month. While the community was clearing vegetation from the riverside, the online newspaper reported on the possible installation of a golf course but did not disclose any sources.

On this matter there are at least two facts that everyone recognizes: The local authority is encroaching on a land near the Portela Bridge and removing much of the vegetation cover. The same site has been identified as a possible location for a golf course in Coimbra.

At the chamber assembly, two members of the socialist executive gave different signals. The president, Manuel Machado, is putting the brakes on the idea, saying it is premature to talk about installing a golf course there. His Vice President Carlos Cidade, who is in charge of town planning, says that “it is nothing new”.

At the end of the meeting, the President said that the Chamber was proceeding with “land clearance” without further ado, although he added that “studies are ongoing”. “If you are interested in a golf course and it is feasible in this location,” you can go on. But at the moment it’s not that far. The PUBLIC asked if prior information on this area had been requested. “Not that I know of,” replied Machado. The mayor also approved the words of the communist council. “It is necessary to evaluate very carefully [uma eventual instalação]because it is in front of the Boavista station’s protection and conquest zone, which cannot be questioned, ”he understands.

The mayor adds the will of the Portuguese Golf Association to the viability. And has the association already said whether it is interested? “I don’t think it’s that far yet,” replies Manuel Machado. “It’s still premature,” he adds. For its part, FPG says it “has contacts with several municipalities in the context of the construction of golf facilities, one of which is” Coimbra “, together with the Quinta das Lágrimas Clube de Golfe”. The FPG emphasizes, however, that the meetings with the chamber were “only exploratory” and no “relevant details were to be communicated”.

“It is nothing new”

During the meeting, Vice President Carlos Cidade, who has the urban development portfolio, had a different tone: “In terms of its location [de um campo de golfe], it’s nothing new, ”he replied. “I am amazed that you are asking that question now. If I remember correctly, the location of a golf course in this area has been talked about for more than 20 to 25 years, ”he said.

He also mentioned that he viewed the FPG as a “privileged interlocutor” in the process of “making a golf course a possibility, which many people at Conimbricense have been aiming for for decades”, adding that this purpose has been enrolled in the program that ran the PS for mayors in Coimbra.

The PUBLIC sent a series of questions to the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) that were not answered. However, Somos Coimbra City Councilor José Manuel Silva told the PUBLIC that he had met with APA officials last week. Somos Coimbra asked if the agency was aware of the intervention and the answer was negative. The movement also wanted to know whether the Chamber would need an opinion in order to intervene in this area, “but that doubt remained in the air,” guarantees José Manuel Silva.

The city council, announced by Rui Rio as the face of the PSD to run for self-sufficiency in the next elections, agrees that Coimbra needs a golf course, but that “at least an environmental impact study and benefit-risk analysis for yours Location “.

The operation that CMC carried out was a clearing of the land, according to Manuel Machado. So I didn’t need a green light from APA. “It is an obligation of the Chamber [a limpeza de terrenos ribeirinhos]”He says.” You don’t have to ask [autorização]. Communicate and move forward. It is inappropriate that tires and other human by-products are deposited with it, ”he summarizes.