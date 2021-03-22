Take a shower before work? The increase in morning baths coronavirus

Take a shower before work? Not anymore, say many residents of the Lithuanian capital, who like many people around the world adapted in 2020 and are working from home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

An indicator in the control center of the central heating company in Vilnius, which records the hot water consumption in 220,000 households in the city, underscores the change in daily habits and is now triggered around mid-morning. “The peak value of hot water consumption on working days was always between 6 and 8 o’clock, ie before work, but now we see the peak between 10 and 11 o’clock. This is obviously due to the pandemic, ”says Gerimantas Bakanas, the company’s managing director. “A lot of people work from home and obviously don’t bathe when they get up.”

Lithuania has been in detention since December. Shops, restaurants, and offices are closed and classes are online so most people stay at home.

“Now we get up, prepare breakfast for the children and do a few things on the computer. Then we have breakfast and shower around 10 am, ”reports Rimgaudas Leonavicius, who lives with his wife, three children and two dogs in the historic center of Vilnius. “It was different before the delivery. Bathing was the first thing. But now there is no rush and we can spend the mornings as we please, ”says Rimgaudas.

But morning showers are not for everyone.

“The other day I took a shower later and my seven-year-old daughter came in with her laptop and asked for help hooking up the camera to class,” says Aurelija, manager of a local bank that now works from house. “Then I heard the teacher say, ‘Oh no, I can see that the camera is definitely not off,'” said Aurelija, who now insists on taking a shower before the rest of the family wakes up.