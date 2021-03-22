Retortillo is in our land! Here, right here | opinion

To the west of Salamanca, a few kilometers from Portugal, we are still waiting for the opening of the open-air uranium mines to be completed and connected to a uranium treatment plant and a radioactive waste storage facility. And although it may seem like hot news in view of the time that has passed since Berkeley Minera España SL began taking an interest in uranium exploration in Spain more than 15 years ago, it has not been received by all administrations to this day a permit granted involved in the procedure.

The body that has to decide on the approval of the construction of this structure is the Ministry of Ecological Change of the Spanish Government, according to the opinion of the Council for Nuclear Safety (CSN), which is the responsibility of the Spanish regulator for four years, given the complexity of the process . Because of this delay, the company launched a campaign calling for an immediate positive statement, which sparked the outrage of CSN members whose independence was attacked by this multinational that was very active in the financial markets.

Another element complicated the situation in which the Spanish parliament carried out the ban on the law on climate change in Spain, backed by the majority of political groups, although this per se does not prevent the draft Retortillo that comes before it.

Uranium mines have always been around in Spain and Portugal since the last century, and in the Urgeiriça region we are aware of the impact on the life and health of workers and the population. At the beginning of the 21st century, however, these projects were abandoned because they were too dangerous and because they had poor profitability – depending on the uranium price in the markets, which is now $ 27 a pound when it is already at $ 140 which causes most experts to doubt this investment, except through immediate financial logic, and all the harm that is already great in biodiversity destruction to those who stay here.

The slaughter of more than 2000 cork oaks that were more than 2,000 years old and had no continuity due to a lack of authorization has already left an irreversible wound in Mount Salmantino that should have been punished by the Spanish administrations supported by an insensitive judiciary on this environmental problem.

In Portugal, this situation has been monitored by the media and has been the subject of a debate in the Assembly of the Republic in the previous parliamentary term when the Environment Commission was there to see the project and contact local authorities and people. It has also been the subject of concern for communities in Rio Grande do Sul state, which are very concerned with the effects of dust and radiation on their land and in the Douro, a World Heritage Site.

This case is another case which certainly deserves a proper analysis by the environmental authorities on the Portuguese side and the requirement for a cross-border environmental assessment, given the enormous impact it could have on the Lusitanian countries and their future people.

At a time when suspicious, very suspicious pressure is overshadowing CSN’s independence, the Portuguese authorities should also raise their voices, and the Portuguese Environment Agency, which is always available on other occasions (Almaraz), according to the findings of CSN and around to demand compliance, this time defending the independence of this opinion on Retortillo, claiming that it also takes into account the people of the area and, of course, ours, and respects the rules governing relations between states under international conventions and treaties.

We have already avoided a radioactive Douro by dismantling the beginning Sayago nuclear power plant and burying the high-level nuclear waste burial project in Aldea Vila de la Ribera.

Are we now going to get dust and radiation in our heads, on our fields and in our waters, radioactive waste water? No thanks!

José Ramón Barrueco, stop uranium

António Eloy, Observatório Ibérico Energia

José Mazon (Chema), Adenex

Pedro Soares (Associação Urtica)