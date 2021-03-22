Manuel Machado returns to the league for Nacional | to train national football

Manuel Machado was the coach chosen to replace Luís Freire on technical command from Nacional and signed a contract that lasted until the end of the season. It is the return of a coach with extensive experience in the I-Liga who has been confirmed to RTP Madeira by club president Rui Alves.

At the age of 65, Manuel Machado will be back in Funchal to try to save the Auri negroes from 16th and penultimate place in the championship. One position contributed to the island’s six straight defeats, lost 2-0 on the final day in Barcelos.

In addition, the coach from Guimarães is returning to a club he has coached over different periods, notably in 2005-06, 2008-09 and 2009-10, and between 2012-13 and 2016-17. Twice he even led Nacional into the Europa League and the best classification of all time: a fourth place in the 2008/09 season.

Manuel Machado during his first stint at Nacional

With a full curriculum that includes, for example, passages from V. Guimarães, Moreirense, Académica, Sp.Braga, Arouca and Aris from Greece, Manuel Machado currently leads the Berço team, which competes in the Series B of the Campeonato de Portugal, synonymous with the third step.

Currently, Nacional has the same 21 points as Boavista and Marítimo, which were classified last. In a very balanced second half of the table, the islanders are also only five points away from 10th place.