Yes, it’s true: Millions of vaccines were exported from the European Union worldwide – 10 million of them to the UK when there were no vaccines from the UK to the European Union. Yes, it is true, Astrazeneca has repeatedly not been very transparent since the time of its clinical trials and now, for no apparent reason, it seems to have delayed the certification of a factory in the Netherlands by the European Medicines Agency, which enables manufacturing in the EU further ten million vaccines that cannot be used in the EU – behavior that stinks of bad faith and fully justifies the action of the Belgian courts, as foreseen in the contracts signed between the European Commission and the pharmaceutical company.