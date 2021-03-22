Does Wearing Masks Slow Down Babies’ Development? Experts fear this health

Some babies do not meet the expected developmental milestones due to the negative impact of the caregivers wearing the mask, especially in daycare and kindergartens where they spend long hours. “Babies born with roughly 25% of the developed brain make a million synapses per second in their first year of life. It’s a mind-boggling pace that depends a lot on the interaction with the reference adults. When they spend most of the day with adults wearing masks that hide their faces, it is as if babies have been deprived of some of the information and their basic development is necessarily impaired, ”warns developmental psychologist Clementina Almeida.