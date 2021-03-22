Covid19. Portugal with no communities at extreme risk of infection, but there are 48 out of the comfort zone suspicious of coronavirus

In Portugal there are currently five municipalities at the level where there was previously a “very high” risk of infection with the new coronavirus, and none that were at extreme risk after the virus emerged, i.e. the number of cases of infection per year, according to According to the latest report by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), published this Monday, the population in the municipality of Funchal is said to have fallen to 915, but the data correspond to the period between March 3 and 16.

However, the DGS bulletin states that the data relating to the Autonomous Region of Madeira “need to be interpreted in terms of the delay between diagnosis and the report verified during the analysis period”. Last week, Funchal was the only community in the country with an extreme risk of infection, with an accumulated incidence of 14 days after 1128.

The list of five Portuguese municipalities still at “very high” risk with an incidence rate of the virus between 480 and 959.9 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants also includes the municipalities of Machico (606) and Ponta do Sol (570) in Madeira , Alcoutim (556) in the district of Faro and Santa Cruz das Flores (548) in the Azores. In the bulletin published last Monday, there were four counties at “very high” risk.

With a “high” risk and an incidence of between 240 and 479.9 new cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, there are now nine municipalities, including Câmara de Lobos (Madeira), Ribeira Brava (Madeira), Serpa (Beja), Penela (Coimbra), Vidigueira (Beja), Moura (Beja), Montijo (Setúbal), Golegã (Santarém) and Castelo de Vide (Portalegre).

On the other hand, there are 70 communities with an incidence of less than 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the lowest risk of infection, 37 of which did not register any cases of infection during the study period.

DGS points out in a statement that the cumulative incidence “corresponds to the quotient between the number of newly confirmed cases in the 14 days before the time of the analysis and the estimated resident population”.

48 counties with an incidence above the comfort zone limit

The number of communities outside the government-set comfort zone to advance the decontamination plan has again decreased. 48 municipalities – 16% of the total – currently have a cumulative incidence above the established limit (from 120 new cases of infection per person (100,000 inhabitants)) in the green quadrants of the matrix defined to monitor the evolution of the pandemic. In the previous bulletin, 69 communities outside of the comfort zone were classified as suspicious.

There are eight districts of the Regional Health Administration (ARS) in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and eight in the Northern region with an incidence of more than 120 new cases. The center has 13 counties with an incidence above this limit, the Algarve two, Alentejo eight, Madeira six and the Azores three. The Lisbon municipality has 115 new cases per 100,000 population, while Porto has 97.

Of the country’s 308 parishes, 192 (62%) saw a decrease in incidence. The largest decrease was observed in Resende (Viseu), which rose from 464 new cases per 100,000 population to 138. Next up are Santa Marta de Penaguião (minus 227), Funchal (minus 213), Serpa (minus 209) and Lamego (184)).

By contrast, the municipalities with the highest increase in incidence were Alcoutim, Machico, Ribeira Brava, Figueiró dos Vinhos and Marinha Grande.