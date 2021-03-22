Covid19. Part of the population has mild symptoms of coronavirus depression

A significant part of the population has “mild symptoms of depression” due to Covid-19. This was the result of an international survey of more than 21,000 people in Portugal who had the Institute for Research and Innovation in Health Care as a partner.

In a statement this Monday, the Institute for Research and Innovation in Health Care (i3S) at the University of Porto stated that the second phase of the survey, entitled Living with Corona, which was launched about six months ago, aimed at “the social continue to assess impact and economic impact of the pandemic worldwide ”.

“We are trying to understand what psychological effects the pandemic and prevention measures had on people,” quotes Liliana Abreu, Portuguese researcher at the University of Konstanz (Germany), who is working with i3S on the study.

As of March 4, the study received 21,552 responses from participants in 136 countries, with “Portugal being the second largest country after Germany with the largest participation in the study”.

The data obtained show that “a significant part of the population has mild symptoms of depression” and around 50% of respondents in Portugal, Argentina, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and the United States, and 40% of Germans, “have more severe symptoms of depression”.

“The younger generation and families with children are most affected,” emphasizes i3S, adding that one of the identified causes is related to the “decline in monthly income”.

“We also found that, contrary to what was assumed, younger people suffer more from depression than older people, which is an additional burden for younger generations,” says Liliana Abreu, researcher at i3S.

Data from Portugal, similar to other countries, show that it is “evident that mental health has been badly affected by the pandemic”.

“Just having symptoms of the disease can trigger mental health problems. This suggests that the fear of contracting Covid-19 can lead to a higher level of stress, ”emphasize the researchers.

Currently, researchers are comparing how those who live alone and live with others, as well as those who live with children, react from those who don’t.

The data already available on the study’s website show that people who live alone “appear as the group that had the worst experiences during the pandemic” and are also most likely to “report lower life satisfaction”.

People who live with someone else have “dealt with the pandemic better” and are “less prone to depression, anxiety or aggressive behavior”.

At the same time, those living with children have “the worst food consumption indicators” as they are more likely to have experienced “greater tension between members of the household”.

The study, which aims to “record the voices and experiences of citizens around the world at this unusual time,” will be translated into 27 languages, with the survey continuing at least until the end of 2021.

In the statement, Maria Rui Correia, i3S researcher responsible for the dissemination of the project in Portugal, cited the involvement of the Portuguese and argued that this is the only way to get a “real picture of what is happening” in the To reach the population.

The Life with Corona initiative came from a research team from the Center for International Security and Development (ISDC) in Germany from the World Institute for Research in Development Economics at the University of the United Nations (UNU-WIDER) in Finland from the Leibniz Institute for Vegetable and Ornamental Crops ( IGX) in Germany and the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) in Great Britain.

In addition to i3S, institutions and organizations from various countries are also involved in the project.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused at least 2,710,382 deaths worldwide, attributable to more than 122.7 million cases of infection. This emerges from a balance sheet by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 16,768 people died from 817,530 confirmed cases of infection. This emerges from the latest bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health. The disease is transmitted by a coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late 2019.