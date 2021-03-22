World

Covid-19: Defense of Vitória de Guimarães Zié Ouattara infected again | Coronavirus

Right-back Zié Ouattara from Vitória de Guimarães is infected for the second time with the new coronavirus, which is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. This Monday confirmed the emblem of the Portuguese Football League on the official website.

“The Vitória Sport Clube announces that the athlete Zié Ouattara has positively proven SARS-CoV-2 [novo coronavírus]to be asymptomatic and isolated and to adhere to the established contingency plan, ”the release stated.

The Minho club also said the 21-year-old’s positive result was obtained in “previous tests” prior to his trip to Côte d’Ivoire, where he would represent the selection of that country “in the two African Cup qualifiers Nations “.

Zié Ouattara was used in 10 official games this season and contracted the new corona virus for the first time in December 2020.

