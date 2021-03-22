World

Combating deforestation is not yet on the agenda in the business environment

2 hours ago
vbn

Businesses recognize the cost of the many millions of dollars that deforestation will bring in the future, but they are not taking enough action to stop this reality. The latest report from the non-governmental organization CDP, which maintains a global environmental information system that focuses on business, addressed this issue and concluded that it is “too slow” to act on protecting forests. Out of 553 companies that responded to the CDP survey, only four, less than 1%, use best practices against deforestation.

Related Posts

World

The European Parliament approves the EU-Africa Strategy for China’s Europe Agenda

48 mins ago
vbn
World

European Union: “cheap is expensive” is not the only lesson in opinion

3 hours ago
vbn
World

Hitchhiking from neighboring economies … | opinion

4 hours ago
vbn
World

2021, a special year for the railways opinion

5 hours ago
vbn