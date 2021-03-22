Combating deforestation is not yet on the agenda in the business environment

Businesses recognize the cost of the many millions of dollars that deforestation will bring in the future, but they are not taking enough action to stop this reality. The latest report from the non-governmental organization CDP, which maintains a global environmental information system that focuses on business, addressed this issue and concluded that it is “too slow” to act on protecting forests. Out of 553 companies that responded to the CDP survey, only four, less than 1%, use best practices against deforestation.