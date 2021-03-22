2021, a special year for the railways opinion

The year 2021, we hope, will be the year of the beginning of the defeat of the virus that plagues us, the year of the Portuguese EU Presidency, the European Year of the Railways (CF) and also the year in which the 100th anniversary is commemorated Anniversary of the founding of the International Union of Railways (UIC). And following that final celebration, I propose to draw up a simple testimony of what UIC is, some historical notes, and brief references to the future.

What is UIC?

The UIC is an association that essentially integrates transport companies and managers of railway infrastructures, but also universities and innovation structures, and builds up close cooperation with several civil society institutions that regard the CF as a relevant partner for the promotion of their economic goals, social and ecological intervention.

The UIC currently integrates around 200 railway companies worldwide, which operate on routes with a length of around one million km in around 100 countries, as well as 40 universities and 80 institutional and commercial partners.

The underlying achievement of UIC, essentially technical, is the trilogy of values ​​- unity, universality and solidarity – which puts it in a unique position in promoting and developing the FC in an integrative multilateral approach based on collaboration and the UIC’s technical knowledge is based on its members. Members.

From his intensive work in working groups, platforms and forums, in addition to specific studies, technical data sheets, technical recommendations and manuals with best practices are created. Hundreds of working meetings, conferences and workshops are organized annually, in which thousands of protagonists take part.

The areas of activity that make up the organizational structure are broken down into key areas of interest such as passengers and high-speed, goods, communication, digital, rail, energy, security, vehicles, training and personnel.

It is therefore a common space for research and innovation that does not forget the everyday operational problems of companies and addresses the needs of its members and the challenges that society constantly poses to the CF.

Some general historical notes

The idea of ​​founding the UIC arose after the end of the First World War and the new dynamic of international cooperation that justified the creation of an organization that integrated railway companies from all over the world with standardized solutions for the construction and operation of rail systems on a global scale designed, ie for interoperability.

The first founding initiative took place at the international conference in Portoroz, then in Italy and now in Slovenia in November 1921, an initiative that was confirmed at the international conference in Genoa in May 1922. The final constitutive assembly came into force on October 17, 1922, Paris.

Since that date, UIC has focused on realizing its founders’ vision of promoting a universal, interoperable, consistent and high-performance railroad that will form the backbone of the global transportation system.

For 100 years there has been a strong commitment to the cause of the railway in its system-technical aspect, which values ​​innovation and always works with the support of its members.

Some historical notes on the Portuguese involvement

At the very first meeting to discuss the creation of the UIC, Portugal, one of the founding countries of the association, was present among the 51 members out of 29 countries that made up its original nucleus. The CP Bulletin No. 21 of March 1931 describes the purpose of the association and the work carried out there and refers to a step in this matter: “… The Union distributes the investigation of the various railway questions through technical commissions: 1. – Passenger traffic; 2. goods; 3. Mutual settlements and exchange rates; 4. Exchange and mutual use of vehicles; 5. Technical problems. Representatives of the member administrations, who are appointed by the General Assembly for a term of five years, join these commissions. The company will take part in the 1st and 3rd commission on this date. “

A little-known curiosity is the fact that the large meeting room at the UIC headquarters in Paris is lined with cork offered by Portugal, which gives this installation an excellent sound and general comfort. The reference to this donation and to all others made by most of the members of the association can be read in CP Bulletin No. 410 of August 1963, where this reference appears: “The construction was carried out by treasury reserves of the General Secretariat of the UIC and by funded A loan that eleven railway administrations can repay over a period of 25 years. In addition, most of the railway administrations contributed to the interior design of the building, which was inaugurated on May 29, with a donation of materials of great value and artistic quality. “

Another curiosity is mentioned in the Bulletin of CP No. 522 of December 1972, in which it can be read: “As the press revealed on occasion … [UIC]To commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of its founding, a drawing competition on railway subjects was organized, among other things, aimed at students of all levels of education between the ages of 10 and 16 who are member countries of this international organization. including Portugal. Like most of the railway administrations associated with this international body, CP has once again introduced national prizes, with the jury being put in first place on this occasion by competitor Carlos Manuel Baptista Fiolhais (16), a student. who takes part in the 7th year of the normal D. João III Lyceum in Coimbra. “

One of the most prominent directors general of UIC quotes: “The railroad will be the mode of transport of the 21st century if it opposes the 20th century.” Everything indicates that it will be correct, at least if we take into account the reality and the known ones Evolution trends

Until 1974, and despite a certain isolationism stemming from a very specific national policy, the railway’s technical staff did not fail to participate in this international forum to discuss the main issues for the activity, whether related to Infrastructure, rolling stock or cooperation in relation to international services. With the emergence of a policy that is more oriented towards Europe and the country’s accession to what was then the EEC, the participation of national staff in international activities increased. This new attitude was reflected in the organization of the World Railways Congress in Lisbon in 1993, a joint organization of the UIC, the AICCF and the Portuguese government, which, as mentioned in the CP newsletter of February 20, 1993, as “an opportunity for our railways to update yourself “.

This increased involvement also resulted in national railroad workers assuming increasing responsibility in technical terms or in the legal bodies of the federation, reflecting the importance we have placed on developed work and return.

What about the future?

In terms of trends and prospects for future development, the path of the UIC will be closely related to the technical evolution of the CF and, in particular, to the challenges of automation and automation, the new mobile railway communications, the Internet of all things and 5G, intelligent infrastructures and intelligent Trains, resilient systems and equipment, the conversion of train stations and logistics infrastructures into intelligent areas for multimodal transfer, increased energy efficiency and the use of alternative energies such as hydrogen or the new train ergonomics. All of these areas of work will certainly pay particular attention to security conditions, not just operational, but also people and property, but will also face the new cybersecurity challenges posed by digital systems and telematics in a very special way.

2021 will certainly be a special year for UIC, but also for European Railways. I want me to believe that such frequent and global investment promises will become a reality and not be reduced to mere words for the sake of the community, the environment and the quality of life of the new generations.

