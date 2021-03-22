Violence, confusion, opacity: the swamp in which private military companies operate in Cabo Delgado Mozambique

To combat the armed jihadist militias that swore allegiance to Daesh in Cabo Delgado, the Mozambican government relied on military companies in countries such as Russia and South Africa. The violence in the region began in October 2017. In three and a half years, more than two thousand people will have died, there are records of 670,000 displaced persons and important investments are caused by the violence. Experts point to the lack of transparency and coordination of the chaos in the region and urgently call for humanitarian aid.