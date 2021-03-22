The Association of Large Families defends the per capita consumption of water costs for families

The Portuguese Association of Extended Families (APFN) defends that the price of water takes into account the per capita consumption of each house rather than total consumption and regrets the lower equity in water costs in 2020.

Based on the 6th comparative study of water tariffs in Portugal, APFN reiterated in a statement sent to newsrooms this Sunday that there is discrimination in water costs among the largest households, as large families pay more on average for every cubic meter of Water consumed as smaller families.

The organization not only condemns strong regional asymmetries in water costs, but also explains that the differences are also visible in the fixed and variable tariffs.

According to the figures and examples presented, the national average price for the fixed tariff is 3.23 euros per month, and in the Aveiro district this value increases to 4.97 euros, while in Beja the situation is the opposite: 1.80 euros per month.

In the variable tariff, a Portuguese citizen pays an average of 0.81 cents for every cubic meter of water consumed, although the Porto district registers an average of 1.21 euros per cubic meter and the autonomous region of Madeira incurs costs of 0.34 cents.

According to the APFN, which due to its transitory nature did not take into account exceptional measures taken by many communities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year there were 131 communities that had lower levels of justice in the family dimension compared to 2019.

With this in mind, the institution calls for greater fairness and proposes the introduction of “family tariffs that will effectively correct the serious distortions in water costs in Portugal”.

To defend the goal that the cost of a glass of water will be the same for all citizens, APFN also warns that Lisbon, Santarém and Viana do Castelo are the only districts where all municipalities have tariffs specially designed for large families were.

Even so, many reveal “ineffectiveness” because “its design and effectiveness do not always respond to the goals of its creation”.