Sporting climbed one more step game chronicle

The days go by and Sporting does not stumble any further. With another safe and high-quality exhibition, the “lions” climbed another step towards the national title this Saturday and held the 10 points of advantage over the next competition. At Estádio de Alvalade, a goal from Gonçalo Inácio at the end of the first half was enough to beat the leaders 1-0 against a V. Guimarães, who showed little ambition and rarely bothered Adán.

Less than half an hour after FC Porto’s victory in Portimão, the “Lions” appeared on Alvalade Square with news. In the usual trio at the center of defense, the absence of Coates – Adán became the only totalist “lion” in the championship – was bridged as expected by Neto’s entry, but contrary to the week’s announcements, Paulinho’s return did not guarantee the Portuguese international a direct entry into the championship “Eleven”: After Tiago Tomás scored the winning goal in the last round in Tondela, he kept the title.

The novelty, however, was in the midfield. With Nuno Santos and Matheus Nunes unavailable, Tabata became the main candidate to fill the position, but Amorim bet on Bragança, a debut in the championship.

On the other hand, a team was in crisis – a win in eight games – and the strategy João Henriques found to leave Alvalade with a positive result was to strengthen the defensive sector: three centers with young André Amaro, 18 years old, played for the main Guimarães team for the first time.

However, for Henriques, having many players on defense wasn’t synonymous with security. With adjustments (Agu the middle; Lameiras the side) and little integration, the most backward Victorian sector never found an antidote to “Leonine” mobility, and Bruno Varela quickly got into trouble.

Sporting built up a handful of good chances in the first 25 minutes – Pedro Gonçalves hit the crossbar in one – and in the 26th minute Tiago Tomás put the ball in the lower part of the goal, but the goal was canceled by the video referee – Zu At the beginning of the game, Porro controlled the ball outside the four lines.

Until then, V. Guimarães could not disturb the athletic defense and reacted in the 34th minute with a double dose of shots on the crossbar. However, in the worst phase of the “Lions” Sporting scored a quarter of an hour after the video referee Tomás’s goal was canceled. The assistant referee made Gonçalo Inácio’s debut impossible at first, but there was no offside in the game and the young defender even gave the Lisbon players the lead.

Henriques lost and had quality solutions on the bench for the attack, like Quaresma and Bruno Duarte. Everything stayed the same after the break and Sporting stayed comfortable in the game – Adán had one of the most peaceful nights of the season – and on an A. Amorim team had the maturity to win, slow the pace of the game and tie the game without taking risks.

Despite the victory, which was secured by the minimal lead, Amorim failed six minutes after 90 minutes on another promise made in Alcochete: Six days after his 16th birthday, Dário Essugo, who had visibly ended the game, enthusiastically replaced João Mário is the youngest player to ever play for the main Sporting team.