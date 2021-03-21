Sérgio Sousa Pinto: “Soarism is of no use today for the new narrative” | interview

Soarism? Where is he going … But he shouldn’t, according to Sérgio Sousa Pinto: Mário Soares had the lion’s share in the victory against communism in 1974/75, in holding elections, in building liberal democracy in what we live. After winning the presidential election, he owes the reconciliation between the two very unfortunate halves of the country, and then of course there is Mário Soares as the best political interpreter of democratic socialism. Asking Sousa Pinto for a portrait of Soarism was a risk – he’s a devotee – but I preferred to carry it out: the bet would be offset by his sharp and unsettling voice. With her, she also devoted herself to checking today’s PS in the light of yesterday’s upswing – in fact, it was more slander than exercise.