Paços de Ferreira promises to punish the presence of athletes at an illegal party Covid-19

Paços de Ferreira has promised to punish professionals who behave differently and is awaiting official notification of alleged involvement of I-Liga footballers in an illegal party in Esposende this Sunday morning.

“We have no formal knowledge of what will have happened, but if this is confirmed, Paços de Ferreira will take the measures provided for in the internal regulations and will not oppose the resulting court rulings because we condemn and do not tolerate this type of conduct “Defended the President of Paços, Paulo Meneses, quoted by a club source.

The same source said that the club should take a formal position in a statement in the next few hours as soon as it is informed of the situation reported by Correio da Manhã today.

At stake is the alleged participation of (two) members of the team, involving around 30 young people, in an illegal party held at a villa in Esposende at dawn this morning. This police operation resulted in 25 administrative offenses and three arrests, including (allegedly) a Pacense player, as measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic were repeatedly breached.

“At around 10pm we received a complaint about an illegal party in a villa rented for this purpose in Ofir, Esposende and after adding enough staff we went down. The operation, which began between 1:30 am and 2:00 am, began with the treatment of the elements that were in the parking lot of the apartment building, ”said Captain André Coutada, commander of the Barcelos department of the GNR, to Lusa.

According to the military, “the party is over” and “during the police expedition, 25 administrative offenses were committed and three were arrested at the exit of the young people involved”.

“The detainees were repeat offenders, which was confirmed in the police records and also by the interveners themselves. They were brought to the post and notified on Monday to appear at the Esposende Court,” said Captain André Coutada, without commenting on the identity of those involved.

This police operation counted 16 GNR soldiers, including elements of the Esposende Post, the Braga Intervention Department and the Barcelos Department, and ended around 4:00 a.m.