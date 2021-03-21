World

Marques Mendes says a new form of mass vaccination will reach 200,000 people on Covid-19

1 hour ago
vbn

SIC commentator Luís Marques Mendes said in his weekly commentary this Sunday evening that 200,000 Portuguese will be vaccinated against Covid-19 this coming weekend and April 2nd, and also announced a new vaccination model en masse, by the task force led by Vice Admiral Gouveia e Melo was created.

“The new form of massive vaccination will begin in very large spaces with pavilions made available by the municipalities. The idea is to vaccinate 200,000 or more people over two weekends, ”explained Marques Mendes, who added that teachers are the main beneficiaries. “This is an initial experience that can continue into the future,” he said.

These two weekends take place before the second half of April, when the commentator says the first Johnson & Johnson vaccines are due to arrive in Portugal. “This means we will have 1.25 million cans in the first quarter for half of April, May and June. And since there is only one dose, that means 1.25 million Portuguese will be vaccinated. There are more people than the other three. ”

This vaccine, developed by Janssen, was approved by the European Medicines Agency in Europe on March 11th. As the PUBLIC wrote, it has already been tested with the new variants of the circulating coronavirus and has the advantage that it is a single dose.

Marques Mendes also spoke about the European Council that will be held this week, likely via video conference, which will be the central theme of vaccination and which will be about unity in Europe, export restrictions and strengthening production.

Related Posts

World

Violence, confusion, opacity: the swamp in which private military companies operate in Cabo Delgado Mozambique

4 mins ago
vbn
World

GNR makes three prisoners and identifies 25 people at a party in Esposende | Coronavirus

2 hours ago
vbn
World

They are the “eyes and noses” who guard and protect the Tinto River Report

3 hours ago
vbn
World

Paços de Ferreira promises to punish the presence of athletes at an illegal party Covid-19

4 hours ago
vbn