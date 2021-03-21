Luís Freire is the 12th coach of an I-Liga national football club

After six defeats in a row, Luís Freire left the technical command of the Nacional team, which is currently 15th in the I-Liga, and led the 12th “whip” of the 2020/21 edition.

The 35-year-old came to Madeira last season and brought Nacional to the I Liga. He took first place when the championship was suspended due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19.

The departure takes place after six defeats in a row, the last on Friday against Gil Vicente (2-0), who leaves the team with 21 points in 15th place in the table.

On March 8th, Jorge Silas played in the 11th “whip” of the competition and left the technical command of Famalicão after only six games before the current 17th and penultimate team of the 1st division of football.

In two almost simultaneous announcements, Famalicão stated that he had made an agreement to leave the coach but also that he had already found his replacement, with the choice being Ivo Vieira, who left Al Wehda’s Saudis in February.

On the same day that Silas left after Matchday 22, Marítimo sacked coach Milton Mendes, who had replaced Lito Vidigal in the eighth round.

Meanwhile, for 14 days, Milton Mendes, who left the team in last place in the league, was replaced by Spaniard Julio Velázquez, who returned to Portuguese football after his coach from Belenenses between 2015 and 2016, and Vitória de Setúbal in 2019 / 20th

Milton Mendes, who led the U23 islanders before taking office and followed Sérgio Vieira on the abandoned list after leaving Farense on February 1 when he was handed over by Jorge Costa.

On the same day, João Pedro Sousa left Famalicão, also because of poor results, and was later abandoned by Jorge Silas, who opposed just six games before the Famalicenses.

At the beginning of the year, on January 2, César Peixoto Moreirense left, just two months after taking over the team, an exit that the 40-year-old coach himself had requested, who had given up Ricardo Soares.

This departure followed that of Mário Silva, who played the sixth departure of a coach from the I Liga on the same eleventh day and five months after taking over Rio Ave.

Mário Silva was temporarily replaced by Pedro Cunha, who was replaced by Miguel Cardoso after four games and the elimination from the Portuguese Cup against the second division side Estoril Praia (2-1).

Previously, Tiago Mendes had left Vitória de Guimarães (third lap), who resigned and was handed over by João Henriques, Rui Almeida do Gil Vicente (seventh), Ricardo Soares and Lito Vidigal (eighth).

Vasco Seabra, who left Boavista in the ninth round after Jesualdo Ferreira had returned to the “ax checked”, took over the technical command from Moreirense in the eleventh round and succeeded César Peixoto, Ricardo Soares already on Minho’s side (sixth) had replaced.