Letters to the director’s opinion

Intellectual dishonesty

With Covid-19 vaccines being a very scarce commodity given the needs that exist, it is intellectually dishonest to say that vaccinating teaching and non-teaching staff in schools at this first stage is not “overtaking” priority groups, which is obviously vaccinating those delayed in these groups, some of whom will die by this policy decision that I am not discussing. Being in the service of the state should not lead leaders to try to deceive citizens. We may be older, but we are not stupid. The Director General for Health has already shown several times that she is not up to this colossal challenge for the country. There was political courage!

Pedro C. Pereira, Ferragudo

Mars

The American space probe Perseverance is on Mars to discover water and life. The search for the precious liquid on the Red Planet reminded me of the regions of the world where water shortages are causing millions of deaths. Instead of persistently satisfying the basic needs on planet earth instead of solving the problems that he has here, man is looking for water and life forms at the end of the universe. It costs to understand.

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim

Still the Coutinho building

Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal, this year’s Pritzker Awards, clarified their approach to architecture in their interview with the New York Times (March 16, 2021), i.e. before a building is demolished, one must consider its renovation, never tear off. And above all, it is necessary to talk to the people who live there, because behind these walls there is always a lady who is ready to offer us a coffee and a piece of cake. Basically, that’s what architecture should be, with people first. The award winners never demolished a building to build another in its place.

With sadness I contrasted these wise words full of humanism with what is happening in my country, with the Coutinho building in Viana do Castelo, which is about to be demolished because of its aesthetics, because the building is also big, much and too high. A building in good condition that is still considered to be the best building in the county. The destruction of this precious heritage for the reason we all know, its aesthetics and, above all, the human damage its demolition does to the people who live there, is a crime in my opinion. Inconceivable and unforgivable.

Ronald Silley, Canada

The mayor’s navel

The flood in the last days of news of great works in Lisbon and Porto is suffocating everyone. Two of the richest communities in the country are the first to receive handouts from Stepmother Europe. At the same time, they speak of justice, territorial union, internal development and, in the case of Porto, Lisbon’s centralism (but forget your own). This is due to an incredible lack of honesty and a stab in the back of the other MIFs who will continue to be poor. Lisbon and Porto spent 10 years without major investments in transport, but now there is a party with the Panzerfaust: new bridges in the Douro, TGV tunnels, absurd lengths of metro lines, buried trains, etc.

It goes without saying that someone will make a lot of money with it (we have a history of corruption between politicians and civil construction). These mayors want to create cities for the capital. The poor are constantly being driven to the periphery (with the deafening silence of the neighboring communities). Even within the metropolises, Porto and Lisbon are king and queen. Amazing! There is no politics, no body, no strong leadership in the metropolis! It was good to remind these mayors that the city is not theirs. It never was, never will be. Everything they do to cause harm (be it at the financial level or at the deep-work level: drilling the city or arranging flowers in a square is not the same thing) leaves irreversible marks. The mayors pass, but the city remains.

Cláudio Filipe Borges

In the land of the little ones

The Ruben Amorim controversy reminds us of the traditional national envy that likes to defeat those who succeed and prevents us from being a country with better professionals, many of whom are forced to emigrate to avenge their talent. What a disappointment Ruben Amorim has, who manages to be better than everyone else without the qualifications required by the National Coaches Association! They want to forbid him from practicing his profession instead of looking for solutions to qualify and integrate an above-average professional in the class to which he belongs, which makes him more valuable. And the more successful, the greater the willingness to punish. Another sad novel that promotes national mediocrity.

Ricardo Rodrigues, Paço D’Arcos