Although I have practiced yoga six times a week for 12 years, the times I meditate are counted with the fingers of one hand – not all. Energetically and mentally as I am, I just looked bored. Entry into custody, which we no longer expected, was psychologically violent in a survey that for friends and acquaintances was nothing formal, but very fruitful. Work, home, husband and children, 24/7 in one apartment? Alone, isolated and quiet, the right environment for emotions in turmoil.