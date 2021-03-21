Have you ever felt digital fatigue? | megaphone

How about if we start working, learning, socializing and accessing entertainment only with digital means? I don’t think anyone will do it anymore. The pandemic had this clarifying effect. It showed that we have definitely entered the post-digital age. We cannot live without digital. The tools are great, but … But like everything else, what’s too much makes you sick. Have you ever felt digital fatigue? I do it every day and I’m growing. And I’m not the only one. More and more people feel the need to switch off and run, see and move without interfaces.

Our species has evolved in close relationship with the natural environment in which it lives, with the objects it manipulates and creates while producing culture. All of this has an undeniable material dimension, although the immateriality of our existence sets us apart from other animals. Today we are forced to live only in an immateriality that is separate from material existence. And that gets us down mentally. We have a materialistic soul, although the accumulation of wealth tells us little.

Anyone who has spent days in front of the computer, between Zoom meetings and the like, with the children on their legs or alone without feeling the human warmth around them, accumulates fatigue. There are tons of benefits to working from home. It introduces liberating flexibility. In practice, however, working remotely with no foreclosure and no breaks is heartbreaking. Eliminating all routine tours is good for the environment and reduces traffic and congestion. However, we need to be with other people in order to project onto them with all of their shortcomings and virtues. We have to feel the wind, rain and sun on our faces in order to feel alive.

Even before the pandemic, there was a longing for materiality. We looked for paper books, records, we ran to see live music concerts, we had long reservations to experience this special restaurant. We have given up the comfort of climbing a mountain, swimming on a pristine beach and feeling a different culture in the locomotive. We did it manually, just for the pleasure of the activity. Although they benefit from a comprehensive digitization of our lives, only a few strive for complete digitization. I pass. I just want to benefit from digital technologies in order to be able to do without certain things that prevent me from enjoying the beauty of material life. Basically, I want a hybrid that offers the best of both worlds.

I have loved video games since I was a child. But when I started working, I got stuck on the computer forever. That brought me into the world of modern board games as a hobby. When we analyze the demographics of those looking for these experiences, we find that they are people who, at least partially, want to break away from the digital domain and explore the richness of human interactions live. These games offer personal material experiences and engender an engagement that transports gamers without screens into other realities. We are now prevented from playing them with any people we like. We only play solo and enjoy the materiality of the games. But we want to share playable experiences, imaginary worlds in which we can express ourselves face to face. We can’t wait to enjoy the human company at the table.

But this from board games is just one example. We can find many other cases of trying to regain material experience, be it in culture, sports, or other activities. They are experiences of essential materialism in maintaining sanity. Digital saved us at the time of collecting, but it creates accumulated fatigue that is difficult to disguise. I’m tired what about you I miss the materiality of human emotions.