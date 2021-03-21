GNR makes three prisoners and identifies 25 people at a party in Esposende | Coronavirus

The GNR ended a party on Saturday night held at a residence in Esposende, Braga district. After fined 25 people, three people were arrested and three were arrested for repeat offenders for failure to comply with measures to contain the Covid-19.

The three detainees, men between 20 and 30 years of age, will be present at the Esposende court this Monday, a source told police Lusa. The remaining 25 people with the same average age were examined for violations of the duty to collect and prohibit traffic between municipalities.

The party took place in a rented house in Ofir, Esposende parish, said the same source, who pointed out the warning came from an anonymous complaint. When the military arrived at the construction site, they found there was a party going on for the crowd, for cars to get in and out of the room all the time, and for the volume of the music.

In Portugal, 16,768 people died from 817,530 confirmed cases of infection. This emerges from the latest bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health. The Covid-19 pandemic caused at least 2,710,382 deaths worldwide, due to more than 122.7 million cases of infection. according to a balance from the French agency AFP.