Catarina Martins shows openness to negotiations about the next OE, but rejects “blackmail” from Covid-19

BE coordinator Catarina Martins says her party will never stop negotiating the state budget (OE) with the government, and regarding the warning from the President of the Republic that she is not expecting any political crises, she says the Belém’s print is not on the left. “I don’t know exactly who the President of the Republic is addressing. I even think that it goes more to the right than to the left (…) and also to the government, which has tried more than once to create a political crisis in order to create a situation in which they have an absolute majority could. “

In an interview with Jornal de Notícias and the TSF published this Sunday, Catarina Martins recalls: “The government campaigned to discuss the obstacles and the need for an absolute majority to break free to negotiate with the left. He didn’t succeed, he still doesn’t live well with it. “” The country missed four years of left-wing negotiations, in which it was possible to strengthen income from work, pensions, even access to reforms and public services, “he accepts and takes the opportunity to give the government a To leave a message: “The PS has to make decisions and the left bloc is always available to lead the negotiations.”

When asked if she admits that it may be the government that can tighten the rope and cause a political crisis in the approval of the next OU, the blocker replies that she is “working on solutions, never deadlocks” and warns, that “solutions require bold action”. And talk about them. “You are calling for action from the NHS. We need a timeline to restore access to health care as many priority benefits have been canceled with coverage. All career problems were paralyzed. And it’s about this very specific data that we want to discuss and discuss, because a budget is not based on blackmail, regardless of whether there is a crisis or not. It’s about what solutions the country is giving to the crisis it is experiencing. “

Labor legislation was another topic of the interview, and the MP emphasized that it was not a condition of the bloc, but a “condition of the country”. To the labor legislation, the SNS added two flags that the bloc is not abdicating. “[O SNS] It is an extraordinary pillar of democracy and the way it will survive everything is fundamental. In fact, the doors we have opened here continue to go on, ”he claimed.

When asked whether the left with the PSD and CDS, which are united in Carlos Moedas’ offer in Lisbon, will risk losing the camera, Catarina turns around: “Julgo would like to ask me whether the PS in The danger is to lose the Chamber. ”And he uses the following question, which is set in the government agreement after the elections, which the bloc has in self-sufficiency, to deal with the candidate on the right. “Carlos Moedas was State Secretary of the Troika, a failed policy in which the country’s impoverishment only led to further difficulties. The city of Lisbon knows this policy well, knows what it did with the rental law, what happened to the rise in transport prices, and so I believe that from this point of view it is a candidacy that is not welcomed by who has so much suffered in the decisions skin. Furthermore, as you know, the PSD has little strength in the city of Lisbon and the CDS is not in its prime. Now there has to be more than just an analysis, suggestions have to be mobilized on the left, ”he summarized.

Still on the subject of municipalities, the respondent was reluctant to answer whether the party’s candidacy for Lisbon, cited by Beatriz Gomes Dias, symbolized a final cut with the PS or whether a new agreement after the elections in Lisbon is permissible and only says: “What what ? has been decided by the national leadership to have their own lists, but we will not close the door to post-election negotiations. “

With regard to postage he did not announce any news, although he was of the opinion that “all the requirements for your own application are met (…). These decisions are made by the structures of the various locations. “The decision will be made later this month.

Catarina Martins, who is still on Porto, believes that the city “continues to have many problems and a major problem of transparency” from the municipality. “For years when Rui Rio was mayor, we asked for the community’s heritage list to understand which heritage was being sold to whom and under what conditions. There was no transparency on this matter. And now we have a president, Rui Moreira, who has a strange deal with some land because of Selminho, who hasn’t been able to explain it either, ”he said, concluding:“ We don’t see any social and quality of life and environmental development, mobility that the city Postage deserves and needs, from the point of view of the quality of democracy we do not even see the criteria of transparency that we must demand of local democracy. “

As for the test policy, the party led by Catarina Martins will submit a proposal to Parliament on this matter.

“We have a proposal, we talked to the government about it, but instead of implementing the strategy, we will set up a working group and therefore present it in parliament with a strategy to test in three ways. First test all contacts, not just so-called high-risk contacts. Second, test where people congregate. This is what the government is doing with schools, but it has to be done in places where there are large metropolitan areas, in traffic that is very crowded, in factory entrances with lots of people. And then you have to do individual tests. It is not enough to say that the tests are on sale in the supermarket, as the state must have the capacity to sweep the entire population. Will people who have less purchasing power or who are less careful not test themselves? “