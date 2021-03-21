World

Belenenses SAD connects to Rio Ave | I league

13 mins ago
Belenenses SAD hit zero in a round 24 game of the Portuguese Premier League on Rio Ave this Sunday. A match in which the “Blues” has been numerically inferior since the three minutes.

Russian goalkeeper Stanislav Kritciuk was sent off after three minutes. Belenenses SAD was left with less than one player to score their eleventh draw in this edition of the I Liga, remaining in tenth place with 26 points.

One place above and with one more point, Rio Ave added the third game in a row without defeat.

