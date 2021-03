An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck northern Japan this Saturday at around 6:09 p.m. local time (9:09 a.m. in Portugal).

According to Japanese public television broadcaster NHK World, the earthquake triggered a tsunami with waves one meter high and a warning has already been issued for the coastal zone of Miyagi Prefecture.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the hypocenter of the quake is located at a depth of 60 kilometers.