A fire engulfs a bush area in Peso da Régua in the Vila Real district and, according to the District Command for Operations and Aid (CDOS), mobilizes 94 operational and two aircraft.

The 94 teams are supported by 23 vehicles, says the CDOS from Vila Real.

The fire started this Saturday at 12:45 p.m. in the town of Aldarete in Peso da Régua, he added.

Five fires are currently active in the Vila Real district, mobilizing a total of 123 employees, 34 vehicles and two aircraft.