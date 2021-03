I know you need not repeat: Boris Johnson is a contentious and incompetent populist who will bring his nation to shame. The entire British people, pressed by this scruffy, self-centered man, are metaphorically on the verge of falling off the white cliffs of Dover. The other European Heads of State and Government, from the President of the European Commission to the French President, are all first class statesmen, from whom we should only feel protected and grateful.