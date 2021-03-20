The Burmese military junta remains firm and violent Asia despite international pressure

The neighboring Asian countries of Burma have joined the international community to increase pressure on the military junta, which took power in a coup on February 1 and called for an end to violence against demonstrators and against democracy. Violence that, despite the deadly violence of the military, has not prevented a substantial part of the population from taking to the streets.

Another person died on Saturday in a protest in one of Yangon’s most tumultuous neighborhoods, according to local media. Two more people died overnight in the north of the country, joining the 238 dead since the coup, according to the census by the Association for the Support of Political Prisoners.

Nevertheless, the protests of the population have not subsided; on the contrary, the outrage over the actions of the junta against the democratically elected government and the arrest of the head of state, Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, who is still under house arrest, is still strong.

However, some activists admitted to having changed their tactics: “We demonstrate where there are no police or military personnel, and when we hear them coming, we disperse quickly,” said activist Kyaw Min Htike in the southern city of Dawei Reuters joined other demonstrators to protest outside the city center.

“I don’t want to lose any of my comrades, but we’ll protest as much as possible until our revolution wins,” he continued.

Some groups meet at night with candles and posters that disperse after taking photos. The population also holds protests without people, with rows of signs on the streets with messages like “We won’t stop until they give us back democracy”.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the second major city of Mandalay on Saturday. Some were injured after being run over by police and attacked with rubber bullets. However, it is still unclear why the vehicle invested against the protesters.

There were also minor protests in other cities, including Kyaukme and Hsipaw in the northeast, Kawlin in the north, Hpa-na and Myawaddy in the east, Labutta along the Irrawaddy River Delta, Myeik in the south, and downtown Yay Oo, according to portals and news portals Images shared on social networks.

Hundreds marched into the city of Monywa and burned a copy of the 2008 constitution, which was revised under military supervision and restricts the powers of elected citizens, the Irrawaddy news portal said.

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, condemned what he called continued brutal military violence on Friday. A “uniform and firm international response” is urgently needed, said the spokesman on behalf of Guterres.

“The world must respond by cutting resources and weapons. Now, ”wrote Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur for Burma, on Twitter, calling for sanctions to be imposed in response to“ cruel ”attacks on people.

The Burmese authorities tightened restrictions on internet services, made it difficult to verify information and blocked access to private media.

Facebook banned sites related to military incitement to violence. This Saturday, Twitter said it had suspended the information from the Burmese Ministry of Information in order to comply with the “platform tampering and spam policy”. The Ministry’s publications were published daily.

Two journalists have since been arrested by plainclothes men in a court in the capital, Naypyidaw, Al-Jazeera says. Aung Thura from the BBC Burmese service and Than Htike Aung, former journalist with Mizzima News.

Asian outrage

The military coup and violence were repeatedly condemned by Western countries. Then there are the neighboring Asian countries of Burma, which are not in the habit of criticizing the internal affairs of other nations in the region.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he would ask Brunei, who currently holds the presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to call an urgent meeting.

“Indonesia is calling for an immediate end to the use of force so that there are no more victims,” ​​Jokowi asked at a virtual meeting on Friday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the continued use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. “We … cannot see our sister nation Burma becoming so unstable at the hands of some who want to advance their own interests,” he said.

The Philippines have also called for a response from ASEAN, while Singapore has spoken out against the military coup.

However, the Burmese junta appears unwilling to withdraw and continues to defend its seizure of power, which ended in the slow democratization process that lasted a decade after a dictatorship instituted by another military coup in 1962.

The junta claims that the November 8 elections, which saw Suu Kyi’s overwhelming victory in the National League for Democracy, were fraudulent and that their complaints were ignored by the electoral commission. He promised a new election, but without bringing the date forward.

75-year-old Suu Kyi is charged with corruption and other crimes that could exclude her from politics if found guilty. His lawyers say the charges have been falsified.