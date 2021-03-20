Olympic Games in Tokyo without spectators from abroad Olympic Games

The Olympic Games in Tokyo planned for the summer of this year will be held without spectators from abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was announced by the Olympic officials and the Japanese authorities after a meeting this Saturday.

“In order to clarify the situation for ticket holders living abroad and to allow them to adjust their travel plans at this point in time, the parties on the Japanese side concluded that they [espectadores] You will not be able to enter Japan at the Games, ”it said in a statement.

International Olympic bodies will have already accepted the decision, the same note said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed to between July 23rd and August 8th 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Paralympics are expected to take place between August 24th and September 5th.

Surveys show that most Japanese were concerned about letting viewers in other countries watch the games.

The Japanese government had already found it difficult to allow foreign viewers to attend the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.