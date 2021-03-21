Macau journalists report pressures on Hong Kong newsrooms

Catarina Domingues, a journalist on the territory and a former specialist in the public station on the territory, Teledifusão de Macau (TDM), says she is concerned about the imposition of “gags” on journalists and suggests that this is an opportunity for Macau Journalists had already expected, “mainly since the last events in Hong Kong”. Remember that protests for democracy began in the neighboring region of Macau in 2019, leading to the introduction of a national security law the following year. At this point in time, both Macau and Hong Kong want to strengthen their people’s “love for the homeland”.