Liberals approve of Bruno Horta Soares and want to elect two council members in Lisbon Local Authorities

The Liberal Initiative confirmed in a meeting of the territorial core of Lisbon this Saturday that Bruno Horta Soares will be the candidate to be supported by the party in the running for the Lisbon Chamber in the municipalities of autumn. The local structure also approved a thank you request to Miguel Quintas, who withdrew his pre-candidacy “for personal reasons”.

In addition to the new candidate and the application, the meeting served to define the expectations of the Liberal Initiative for the supply of the party in Lisbon. As the PUBLIC learned from sources attending the plenary, the Liberals in Lisbon have three goals: to get 25,000 votes and to elect two council members and four MPs to the municipal assembly.

After Bruno Horta e Costa, Ana Pedrosa-Augusto (40-year-old lawyer and former Aliança activist) and Bernardo Blanco (25, political advisor to Parliament) are on the list approved to run for the Council. The list for the community assembly is headed by Miguel Ferreira da Silva, followed by Rodrigo Mello Gonçalves (independent), Angélique da Teresa, Gonçalo Cordeiro and Maria Miguel Malhão.

“Bruno Horta Soares, founder of the Liberal Initiative, continued the strategy of promoting his own candidacy for autarky in Lisbon, choosing the territorial core of Lisbon as the party’s candidate for the city council. The formal presentation took place today in the plenary session of the members of the core, ”stated a note to the Lusa agency.

The decisions approved by the local structure that Saturday will be presented to the party’s executive committee at the meeting of the National Council on March 27th.