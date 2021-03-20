Heavy rains cause flooding in Australia and delay vaccination against Covid-19 | Australia

The east coast of Australia was hit by heavy rains that Saturday, causing flash floods and forcing several regions to be evacuated. There are no reports of injuries, but intense flooding has cut roads and electricity, leaving some isolated locations in the state of New South Wales.

The restrictions could cause delays in vaccine distribution in Sydney and the rest of the state, according to the federal government. However, Australia is sticking to its plan to vaccinate nearly six million people with the first dose of vaccine in the coming weeks. The delays should only last a few days.

About 40 miles from Sydney, the Warragamba Dam overflowed for the first time since 2016, in what will be the largest flood in the region since 1990.

Sydney’s main utility dam #WarragambaDam has reached capacity and started spilling. pic.twitter.com/tIypMwkFmz

– Benjamin Ansell (@averagejourno) March 20, 2021

Authorities have already issued a warning to people in the greater Sydney area, downstream of the dam, to stay at home. The town of Picton, about 25 miles from the dam, was actually evacuated. So far, nine evacuation orders have been issued for 15 areas. There is also a recording of a mini tour west of Sydney.

The Warragamba Dam is right at the overflow point. Good luck to those downstream in west Sydney. Here is the dam’s capacity last month: pic.twitter.com/yn3vtOny2u

– Michael Slezak (@MikeySlezak) March 20, 2021

Most of the New South Wales state’s coastline, home to around a third of Australia’s population, saw record rainfall as early as March and is expected to continue to rain heavily for the next few days.

TV images show the water flooding houses up to the windows and people navigating the streets in boats. Emergency teams have already received almost 4,000 requests for help, including 500 emergency calls. According to the New South Wales Police and Minister of Emergency Services David Elliot, this was “totally unacceptable”.

NSW STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE / REUTERS

“The message is clear: do not walk or drive through the flood, do not drive when the water covers the road,” he warned.

“I hate to say this to all citizens, but it’s not going to be an easy week for us,” said Gladys Berejiklian, head of state of New South Wales, at a press conference. “The rain may not stop until Thursday or Friday.”

Prior to the pandemic, New South Wales was the state hardest hit by the fires in Australia between 2019 and 2020. More than five million hectares were burned.