“Five families with children displaced in Loures”, published March 1, 2021 | Right to answer

1. The rightful owner categorically denies that an eviction took place on March 1, 2021 in Catujal, Loures.

2. Indeed, the trial carried out there carried out the sentence imposed in Case No 689 / 21.7T8LRS, which is under the terms of the Judicial Court of the Northern District of Lisbon – Central Civil Court of Loures – Judge 6 and if there is good reason to do so and, for the sake of the truth, a precautionary procedure for the provisional restitution of property in response to the illegal occupation of that property.

3. The message that fits such a situation in an eviction and in a lease is not true, as the property was actually returned to the owner who was forcibly robbed.

4. It was not frivolous that the owner resorted to the aforementioned preventive procedure, taking into account not only the illegal occupation of the property, but also the continued destruction of the property, the violation of correspondence, threats to freedom and life, and crimes against legal representatives of society and their families.

5. And of course it was not lightly that the Lisbon North District Court issued such a judgment.

6. When the property was purchased, respondents were not tenants of the previous owner, which does not reflect the fact that their income was increased.

7. Properties for which they did not have a lease have been occupied by people whose owners, for the most part, do not know who they are.

8. People now live in the same place where the referred due diligence has taken place in other properties of the same company who, in agreement with the owner and for humanitarian reasons, do not pay any amount as income.

9. Recourse to the aforementioned precautionary procedure to ensure the non-destruction of his property and to end an illegal occupation does not invalidate the owner’s social responsibility.

10. The landlord is confused about the gross negligence as a wrong version of what happened has been recorded, leading public opinion to believe that an eviction would have taken place throughout the term if such mechanisms were found that are specific to contractual leases are. suspended.

11. Such negligent behavior by these media has become extremely serious, which has led to hate speeches to the owner and her representatives and to the political party Bloco de Esquerda, under the terms of the Assembly of the Republic, the government on this matter.

12. When real estate is laid off from the job, it can be put back on the market for those who really need and comply with the law, rather than forcibly occupying themselves against the neighbors.

MysteryBalcony, Lda.